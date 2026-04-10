Toddler trapped in borewell taken out after 23-hour operation in MP; declared dead at hospital

UJJAIN: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, was pulled out on Friday after nearly 23 hours of rescue operation and taken to hospital where he was declared upon examination, officials said.

The toddler, Bhagirath, slipped into the borewell in Jhalariya village under Badnagar tehsil, about 75 km from the district headquarters, at around 7.

30pm on Thursday, triggering a massive rescue operation involving multiple teams, including one from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said the child was rescued and rushed to a civil hospital in an ambulance for medical examination immediately after being pulled out of the borewell.

However, the child was found dead during examination, District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) Dr Suyash Shrivastava told PTI.

"After post-mortem we are going to handover the body to the family," he added.

Bhagirath was son of Praveen Devasi, originally a resident of Gudanla village in Rajasthan's Pali district, who works as a shepherd.