Cheetah gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park; first recorded birth in the wild

BHOPAL: In a first for India's ambitious Project Cheetah, four cheetah cubs have been born in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), marking a significant milestone more than 3.5 years after the project’s launch.

A 25-month-old female cheetah, KGP12--the young cub from the first litter of South African adult female Gamini--gave birth to four cubs in the wild.

All four cubs are healthy in the jungles of the KNP. Notably, KGP12 is the second cub from Gamini's first litter.

This is the first recorded birth of cheetah cubs in the wild since the reintroduction of the species at KNP on September 17, 2022. It also marks the first successful mating and birth in natural conditions, as KGP12 has been living in the wild for over a year.

The development comes less than five months after another Indian-born female cheetah, Mukhi, gave birth to five cubs inside a secured enclosure at KNP in November 2025.

Mukhi, the first Indian-born cheetah cub under the ambitious project, born to Namibian cheetah Siyaya (also known as Jwala), is the lone surviving cub from a litter of four born in March 2023.

According to an official statement from KNP, “This (four cubs born to KGP12 in the wild) is a significant step toward achieving the core objectives of the project—survival and breeding under natural conditions.

With the birth of these four cubs, the total number of Cheetah in India has risen to 57, including 37 Indian-born individuals. This achievement reflects the growing adaptation of cheetahs to Indian conditions and stands as a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the managers, veterinarians, and field staff at Kuno.”