Cheetah gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park; first recorded birth in the wild

BHOPAL: In a first for India's ambitious Project Cheetah, four cheetah cubs have been born in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), marking a significant milestone more than 3.5 years after the project’s launch.
A 25-month-old female cheetah, KGP12--the young cub from the first litter of South African adult female Gamini--gave birth to four cubs in the wild.
All four cubs are healthy in the jungles of the KNP. Notably, KGP12 is the second cub from Gamini's first litter.
This is the first recorded birth of cheetah cubs in the wild since the reintroduction of the species at KNP on September 17, 2022. It also marks the first successful mating and birth in natural conditions, as KGP12 has been living in the wild for over a year.
The development comes less than five months after another Indian-born female cheetah, Mukhi, gave birth to five cubs inside a secured enclosure at KNP in November 2025.
Mukhi, the first Indian-born cheetah cub under the ambitious project, born to Namibian cheetah Siyaya (also known as Jwala), is the lone surviving cub from a litter of four born in March 2023.
According to an official statement from KNP, “This (four cubs born to KGP12 in the wild) is a significant step toward achieving the core objectives of the project—survival and breeding under natural conditions.
With the birth of these four cubs, the total number of Cheetah in India has risen to 57, including 37 Indian-born individuals. This achievement reflects the growing adaptation of cheetahs to Indian conditions and stands as a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the managers, veterinarians, and field staff at Kuno.”
Sharing the picture of the cubs and their mother on X, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said, “It marks a milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey. Having been in the wild for over an year, this is the first recorded cheetah birth in the wild since the reintroduction project began in 2022 and notably, the first such instance involving an Indian-born female. This is a significant step toward achieving the core objectives of the project—survival and breeding under natural conditions. This achievement reflects the growing adaptation of cheetahs to Indian conditions and stands as a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the managers, veterinarians, and field staff at Kuno. A proud moment for the Nation—heartiest congratulations to all.”
Dr Samita Rajora, the first woman head of the Madhya Pradesh forest department’s wildlife wing, said, "This newest development not only marks first birth of cheetah cubs in the wild at the KNP, but also the first time that the mating of cheetahs has succeed in the same jungles. The KGP12 is not just taking care of the newborns, but also hunting prey. This is a major success for the cheetah rewilding project in India."
Rajora, the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF-Wildlife) added, “With scorching summer likely in the KNP jungles from next month, all eyes are now glued at observing the survival of the newborns in the wild. The mother and newborns are under continuous watch of multiple patrolling teams in the jungles.”
The birth of KGP12’s cubs comes less than two months after her mother, Gamini, delivered her second litter of three cubs inside a secure enclosure on February 18.
Earlier, a male cub from Gamini’s first litter of six had died in a road accident in Gwalior district in December 2025.