CID launches two probes into alleged police role in sand mining, extortion cases in MP

BHOPAL: The vigilance wing of Madhya Pradesh’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has initiated two preliminary enquiries (PEs) within two days, following allegations involving police personnel in illegal activities and extortion linked to criminal cases.

The first enquiry pertains to inputs suggesting the involvement of local police personnel in illegal sand mining from the Sindh River in Bhind district of the Gwalior-Chambal region. Acting on these inputs, the CID has begun an internal probe, and a sub-inspector in charge of a local outpost under Raun police station has been removed from field posting and attached to the state police headquarters.

The second enquiry stems from a complaint filed by a Kolkata-based businessman, alleging that his son-in-law—a liquor trader—was falsely implicated in an NDPS Act case registered at Moti Nagar police station in Sagar district in August 2025, related to alleged MDMA trafficking. The complainant has further alleged that the family has been receiving repeated phone calls demanding Rs 6 crore for “settling” or diluting the case.

According to the complaint, the liquor trader was arrested in Delhi on February 12, 2026, following earlier arrests in the same case, which also include individuals from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai.

The businessman’s family has since approached Kolkata police and also submitted a complaint to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, alleging wrongful implication and ongoing extortion attempts. They have claimed that the calls may be linked to individuals associated with the investigating process.

Confirming the development, Special Director General of Police (CID) Pankaj Srivastava said both PEs have been registered under the state’s “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption and that investigations are underway.