163 minor boys from Bihar rescued from moving train in MP amid alleged trafficking attempt

As many as 163 minor boys allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra were rescued from an express train in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district by railway police.

According to a PTI report, the children, aged between six and 13 years, were reportedly being taken for labour work in Latur when the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) intercepted them on Saturday night following a tip-off from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), officials said.

In a joint overnight operation, RPF and GRP personnel stopped the group of eight persons travelling with the minors without valid tickets or documents on board the Patna–Purna Express at Katni railway station, PTI reported.

RPF Katni inspector Virendra Singh said to the news agency that initial inputs suggested the children were being transported from Bihar’s Araria region to Latur in Maharashtra for labour work. He said authorities acted after receiving intelligence about possible trafficking and grew suspicious due to the absence of travel documents.