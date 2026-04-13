MP launches ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ fortnight ahead of special Parliament session

A ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Pakhwada’ (fortnight) dedicated to women’s empowerment has been launched in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the three-day special Parliament session starting April 16, which will focus on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said large-scale conferences and ‘Nari Shakti’ marches will be held across the state from April 10 to April 25. Colleges will also organise events to promote women’s empowerment during the period.

The state cabinet welcomed the Centre’s decision to convene the special Parliament session from April 16–18 to introduce and pass a Constitutional Amendment Bill to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Minister of State Narendra Shivaji Patel said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that conferences, padayatras and college-level programmes are being organised statewide to spread awareness.

The cabinet approved Rs 240.42 crore for schemes under the Women and Child Development Department, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One-Stop Centres and the Women Helpline-181. It also cleared the establishment of eight new One-Stop Centres across the state.