Villagers protest in MP's Pench Reserve after tiger attacks kill two in 13 days

BHOPAL: The killing of a 30-year-old specially abled man by a tiger triggered violence inside the Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara district of southern Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

Despite repeated advisories to villagers living in buffer zones and nearby areas not to enter the core forest, especially at night, Dinesh Sevatkar entered the reserve around 8 pm and went to a water body frequently visited by tigers. He was subsequently mauled to death by a tiger.

Following the incident, angry villagers staged protests inside the reserve. A mob of around 200–300 people dismantled the wooden Jamtara Gate (one of the tourist entry points) damaged government vehicles, and set fire to a small patch of forest land.

As the mob outnumbered the forest staff, police forces from nearby stations in Chhindwara district were deployed. The situation was brought under control by around 11.30 pm. Videos showing villagers misbehaving with forest officials and using abusive language surfaced on social media on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

This marks the fourth death due to tiger attacks in or around the Pench Tiger Reserve, popularly known as the Land of Jungle Book’s Mowgli, since January. Villagers were particularly agitated as it was the second such incident within two weeks.

Earlier, on April 1, a man collecting Mahua flowers in the Kumbhapani buffer zone was killed by a tiger during pre-dawn hours, despite similar warnings against entering dense forests at night.