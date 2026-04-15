Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress councillors in Indore face FIR over refusal to sing Vande Mataram

BHOPAL: In Indore, two Congress municipal councillors—Fauziya Sheikh Alim and Rubina Iqbal Khan—are facing legal action after refusing to sing the national song Vande Mataram during a recent session of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

An FIR has been registered against them at the MG Nagar Police Station under provisions related to promoting enmity and acting with common intent. The complaint was filed by BJP councillor Kamal Baghela. According to Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra, the case followed a detailed inquiry that included statements from multiple parties and review of available evidence. Authorities stated that the councillors’ actions and remarks could have hurt sentiments and potentially caused communal disharmony. If convicted, they could face imprisonment ranging from three to five years.

The controversy began on April 8 during a budget discussion in the IMC. BJP councillors objected to Alim allegedly arriving late to avoid the singing of Vande Mataram and demanded she participate. Both Alim and Khan refused. The situation escalated when Khan made provocative remarks during the heated exchange, intensifying tensions in the House. Eventually, the chairman asked Alim to leave the session.

Outside the House, both councillors defended their stance. Khan, in particular, made statements linking her refusal to religious beliefs and criticized her own party for not supporting them. Her remarks also drew criticism from Congress leaders, including Chintu Chouksey, who distanced the party from the controversy and reportedly recommended disciplinary action.