Woman accused of eloping with lover tonsured, forced to carry husband on shoulders in MP’s Jhabua

BHOPAL: A middle-aged mother of two was allegedly tonsured and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders through a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district after an illegal Bhil panchayat accused her of eloping with her lover.

The incident was reported from Balawas village in the Kakanwani area of Jhabua district and took place on April 12.

According to sources, the woman was subjected to the punishment on the diktat of an illegal tribal panchayat. Her head was forcibly shaved and she was then made to walk through the village carrying her husband on her shoulders.

As the woman carried her husband under pressure from tribal men tasked with enforcing the punishment, some of them allegedly beat her with wooden sticks to ensure she complied.

Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media. One clip showed the woman being tonsured, while another showed her carrying her husband on her shoulders as men hit her with sticks.

“We came to know about Sunday’s (April 12) incident when its videos became viral. A team was promptly pressed into action. The victim was found, and she later lodged a complaint on Tuesday, followed by the arrest of four men, including her husband, so far in the matter,” additional SP of Jhabua district PS Mahobiya said.

The accused, including the four arrested men and five to six others who are absconding, have been booked under Sections 74, 76, 85, 296, 115(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS.

According to sources, the woman had married Dilip Bhuria around 10 years ago and has two children.

However, over the past few months, Dilip had allegedly been harassing her, prompting her to leave and stay with her former lover in another village.