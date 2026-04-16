BJP councillor’s son booked for alleged rape on marriage pretext in MP’s Satna; accused on the run

The son of a BJP councillor in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna has been booked after a 27-year-old woman accused him of rape on the promise of marriage, an official said on Thursday.

Civil Lines police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Parihar said an FIR was registered on Wednesday evening and a team raided the councillor’s house, but the accused had fled.

His location has since been traced to Jabalpur, he said.

The woman, who works at a private bank in Jabalpur, had been in contact with the accused for several years, Parihar said.

She alleged the accused had physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage but is now refusing to marry her. The complainant also claimed the accused is scheduled to marry another woman on April 20, with his ‘tilak’ ceremony planned for April 16.

Police have booked the accused under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, the official said.

The accused’s mother is a councillor who was elected as an independent before joining the BJP.