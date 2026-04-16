Five injured after speeding car driven by BJP MLA’s son hits them in MP's Shivpuri district

BHOPAL: Five persons, including two young girls, were injured after a high-speed Thar Roxx allegedly driven by the son of first-time BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi hit them from behind in the Karera area of northern Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Karera town when three young labourers, Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar, were riding a motorcycle to work.

A black Thar Roxx, allegedly bearing stickers with “Pritam Lodhi” and “MLA” on the front along with the registration plate, hit them from behind, injuring all three.

The SUV then allegedly hit two young girls, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, who were walking to college.

Injured Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar claimed that the vehicle was being driven by Dinesh Lodhi.

They said the car had “Pritam Lodhi” written on the front and “MLA” displayed on both the front and rear.

A video later surfaced in which Dinesh Lodhi could allegedly be seen and heard telling the injured that he had sounded the siren and horn and asking why they had not moved aside and why three people were riding on one bike.

Sources said Dinesh Lodhi had been staying in the Karera assembly segment in recent days to increase his activity in the area. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly on his way to the gym.

While the injured alleged that the MLA’s son was driving the Thar Roxx, local police have registered a case of negligent and rash driving under Sections 281 and 125(a) at Karera police station against unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by Sanjay Parihar.