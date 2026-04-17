Two children dead, three hospitalised after toxic gas exposure in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

BHOPAL: Two minor girls, aged four years and one-and-a-half months were killed, while three other children were hospitalised in critical condition in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, with preliminary investigations pointing to toxic fumes from pesticides stored with wheat in a poorly ventilated room.

Two young sisters, Pooja from Shajapur district and Reena from Kayatha village of Ujjain district, recently arrived at their father Lalchand Prajapat’s house in the Triveni Hills area on Indore Road of Ujjain district for summer holidays. Three other grandchildren, including a boy and two girls, have been hospitalised and are currently battling for life.

Back on April 13 night, five children, including Pooja’s daughters Jenisha (5) and one and half months old Trisha, Reena’s three and half months old Rehan and four years old Annu aka Anika, along with their maternal uncle’s daughter Yeshu (3) slept in a room which didn’t have proper ventilation window.

When the entire extended family woke up on the morning of April 14, the health of all five children started to deteriorate, with a month-and-a-half-old Trisha foaming from the mouth. All five children were rushed to a nearby private hospital. But a few hours later, the youngest among the five kids, Trisha died.

Subsequently, four-year-old Annu aka Anika’s condition also started worsening, despite sustained efforts of doctors, she died on April 15.

While Jenisha, Rehan and Yeshu are still hospitalised, owing to critical condition Jenisha has been referred to Indore for life-saving treatment.