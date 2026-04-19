MP to convene special Vidhan Sabha session to censure defeat of women’s reservation bill

BHOPAL: The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh will convene a special one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha soon to pass a censure motion against opposition parties for defeating the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha recently.
“A series of stirs will be carried out across the state to expose the opposition parties' anti-women face. It will start with a padyatra and an akrosh rally (public meeting) in Bhopal on Monday, and similar protests will be held across the state in the coming days,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in Bhopal on Sunday.
“A special one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha too will be convened soon to pass the censure motion against the opposition parties. Similar motions will also be passed at the level of individual local bodies, including the Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayats,” Yadav added.
Drawing parallels between the defeat of the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha recently and the Cheer Haran (disrobing) of Draupadi, the CM said, “We had heard about Draupadi’s Cheer Haran, which happened 5,000 years ago. But we’ve seen recently how the Duryodhanas, Dushasans and other Kauravas played with women’s pride and respect. It is extremely painful and condemnable.”
“Showing a wide heart, the PM had written an open letter to all MPs earlier this month, seeking unanimous support for passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. But the same opposition parties, which had helped in unanimously passing the bill in September 2023 as the general elections were only a few months away, betrayed the women’s cause now, as there are no general elections in the near future,” Yadav said, launching a scathing attack on the opposition.
“Particularly, the DMK, see what it has done, it has unnecessarily created a North vs South divide just to boost its prospects in the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. This isn’t a democratic mindset; it is actually a separatist mindset,” the MP CM said.
Without naming Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the CM said, “The same woman politician who proudly gave the slogan ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ this time betrayed the women’s cause.”
Detailing pro-women measures taken in the state, Yadav said, “I can proudly say that our state is the only state where 17 districts have women district collectors. Then, there are at least ten districts which have women district collectors as well as women SPs. One revenue division of the state actually has women heading all important democratic and administrative posts, including divisional commissioner, district collector, police superintendent and district panchayat chairperson.”