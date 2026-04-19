MP to convene special Vidhan Sabha session to censure defeat of women’s reservation bill

BHOPAL: The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh will convene a special one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha soon to pass a censure motion against opposition parties for defeating the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha recently.

“A series of stirs will be carried out across the state to expose the opposition parties' anti-women face. It will start with a padyatra and an akrosh rally (public meeting) in Bhopal on Monday, and similar protests will be held across the state in the coming days,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in Bhopal on Sunday.

“A special one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha too will be convened soon to pass the censure motion against the opposition parties. Similar motions will also be passed at the level of individual local bodies, including the Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayats,” Yadav added.

Drawing parallels between the defeat of the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha recently and the Cheer Haran (disrobing) of Draupadi, the CM said, “We had heard about Draupadi’s Cheer Haran, which happened 5,000 years ago. But we’ve seen recently how the Duryodhanas, Dushasans and other Kauravas played with women’s pride and respect. It is extremely painful and condemnable.”