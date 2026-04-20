Bishnoi Gang’s local web: How operatives targeted MP’s business elite

An ongoing investigation into extortion threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Madhya Pradesh has uncovered a broader scheme involving local operatives targeting wealthy businessmen to fund their own ventures.

Police sources say Rajpal Singh Chandrawat, a key operative based in Ujjain, was central to a Rs10 crore extortion attempt targeting Khargone-based cotton merchant Dilip Rathore. Investigators have found that Chandrawat intended to channel his share of the extorted money into a newly launched business.

According to officials familiar with the probe, Chandrawat was seeking subcontracting opportunities from established companies. However, due to his firm’s limited track record and low turnover, larger corporates demanded substantial security deposits before awarding contracts. To raise these funds, he allegedly collaborated with the gang’s overseas handler, Harry Boxer, identifying affluent targets and issuing threats to extort money.

Rathore was reportedly only the first among several individuals identified. Investigators have learned that other businessmen were also on Chandrawat’s radar, including a prominent Indore-based businessman involved in the coal sector.

Before launching his own company, Chandrawat is believed to have leveraged the gang’s influence to pressure large firms—particularly in Ratlam district—into subcontracting work to smaller clients connected to him. These clients were not limited to Madhya Pradesh but extended to neighbouring states such as Gujarat. In one instance, he allegedly facilitated a contract for a Gujarat-based client in exchange for Rs 15–20 lakh.