Congress alleges illegal detention of three IT cell workers over ‘fake letter’, MP Police deny claims

BHOPAL: A major political controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, with the opposition Congress alleging that three of its state IT cell workers have been illegally detained by MP Police’s cyber cell sleuths in Bhopal for allegedly circulating a controversial letter on social media, purportedly linked to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

“For the past 27 hours, MP Cyber Police, Bhopal has been holding three workers of MP Congress IT Cell in custody without any valid reason. I’m surprised and disappointed by the MP Police’s action. The so-called tweet of Vasundhara Raje, which millions of people have seen and shared, has been in public circulation among lakhs of people from April 15-16."

"The detention of our workers isn’t justified. If they are not released, then our advocate will take action. We will challenge the illegal arrest and procedure before the Chief Justice of MP High Court. Detaining MP Congress workers in the name of Rajasthan Police is objectionable,” Congress’s Rajya Sabha member and Supreme Court advocate Vivek Tankha mentioned in a series of posts on X on Tuesday.