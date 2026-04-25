Dr Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan vision reaches Madhya Pradesh to support 1,500 women

BADARWAS: In Badarwas, Madhya Pradesh (MP), women seeking steady income will now find new pathways to earn and build self-reliance. As part of this effort, the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has opened an Adani Vikas Kendra in MP’s Shivpuri district, bringing structured work opportunities closer to home.

The Swabhimaan programme of the Adani Foundation aims to connect one million women across India with sustainable livelihoods.

It focuses on enabling women to move from informal, irregular work to stable, income-generating opportunities linked to markets. Spread across 48,000 square feet, the centre will operate in its full capacity with 600 modern sewing machines and is designed as both a training and production facility.

Women will gain practical skills and access to regular livelihood opportunities.

As the centre scales up, around 1,500 women are expected to earn steady income and support their families with greater confidence. The facility was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER) and Member of Parliament from Guna constituency, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia.

More than 5,000 women from nearby villages attended the programme, reflecting strong local participation and demand for livelihood opportunities.