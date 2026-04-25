Three linked to Bishnoi gang held for extortion threat to Bhopal businessman

BHOPAL: Two men from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, Nirmal Tiwari and Anand Mishra, along with Rajasthan native Jai Prakash alias ‘Dara’ have been arrested in connection with a Rs 10 crore extortion threat to a Bhopal-based real estate businessman, with investigators uncovering a wider interstate network linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The arrests were made by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by DGP Kailash Makwana and functioning under STF chief D Srinivas Verma. The extortion call, made in March 2026, invoked the name of the gang’s overseas operative Harry Boxer alias Hari Chand Jaat.

According to the probe, Anand Mishra was the main conspirator who financed and coordinated the plan, while Nirmal Tiwari conducted reconnaissance of the businessman’s residence in Bhopal’s Kolar area and recorded video footage used to threaten the victim. Mishra was arrested while attempting to flee to Nepal, police said.

Jai Prakash, a resident of Bikaner, allegedly provided financial and logistical support to the gang. He has been associated with the Bishnoi gang since his teenage years and is named in 18 criminal cases, including the January 2023 firing at Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle-based G-Club after an extortion demand was refused. As a minor, he had earlier escaped from a children’s correctional home in Jaipur and was rearrested near the India-Nepal border in 2024 in another case linked to the gang.