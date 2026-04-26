Dalit couple denied temple entry, family faces social boycott in MP’s Khargone

BHOPAL: A newly married Dalit couple were allegedly denied entry into a Hanuman Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Friday when they went to offer prayers.

The couple later entered the temple and offered prayers after police intervention. However, a panchayat of other castes, mostly from OBC communities, later declared a social boycott of the Dalit family and two other Scheduled Caste families associated with them.

The panchayat also announced that anyone engaging with the three families or selling anything to them would have to pay a penalty of Rs 11,000.

The incident began on Friday afternoon when the newly married SC couple went to the Hanuman Temple in the village.

“I went to the Hanuman Temple with my wife to offer prayers, but the temple was locked and we were not allowed entry. We were asked by the people of other castes to offer prayers from outside. We informed the matter to the police, after whose intervention we were allowed entry into the temple followed by prayers there,” the newly married youth Nirmal Kanade alleged in the video posted on social media.

“Just a few hours after we entered the temple and offered prayers there, the Panchayat of elders from other castes, including the Banjara and Patels, decided to socially boycott our family and two other families associated with us. No one is doing any transaction with these three families, including us. I appeal people to share this video as much as possible to render us justice,” Kanade was seen saying in the video.

Police later held multiple discussions with all sides on Saturday and Sunday and resolved the issue.