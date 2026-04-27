Congress walks out of MP Assembly special session over women’s quota bill rejection

Congress legislators on Monday staged a walkout from a special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly after Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar refused to take up their private bill seeking immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women.

The Opposition members protested the decision, arguing that their bill should be discussed, but the Speaker ruled it out, citing that a government resolution on the same issue, scheduled to be moved by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, had already been listed for the session.

The BJP-led state government had convened the one-day special session to deliberate on women’s reservation, a subject that has gained prominence as a key national issue.

Addressing the House, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was the first state in the country to organise a dedicated session on the issue.

As the chief minister rose to move the government resolution on implementing women's reservation after delimitation, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar immediately raised a point of order.

Singhar said the Congress wanted an immediate discussion and enforcement of the Women's Reservation Act passed by Parliament in 2023.

Speaker Tomar then asked Singhar to allow the Leader of the House to present the proposal, stating that a ruling would follow.

Congress members insisted their private bill be taken up, asserting that it had been submitted in time.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior BJP MLA Sitasharan Sharma argued that under rules and convention, a government proposal takes precedence over a private bill.