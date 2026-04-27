Young male tiger found dead in Seoni well; Madhya Pradesh tiger death toll reaches 24 this year

BHOPAL: A young adult male tiger was found dead in a well in south-eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Sunday afternoon, taking the total tiger deaths in the state to 24 so far this year.

The tiger, believed to be aged between four and five years, was discovered in a well in Chargaon (Pipardahi) village in the Lakhanwada area of the Seoni Forest Division, around 10–12 km from the buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR).

According to a senior wildlife wing official at the Madhya Pradesh State Forest Department headquarters in Bhopal, “A preliminary probe suggests that the tiger may have been electrocuted first and the carcass later dumped in the well.”

Informed sources indicated that, as all body parts of the tiger were intact and injury marks suggest electrocution, the animal may have strayed into an agricultural field where an electric trap had been laid to prevent the entry of wild animals such as wild boar. The tiger may have chased prey into the field and been electrocuted. The body was then likely dumped into the well to make the death appear accidental.