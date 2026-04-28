Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti backs caste reservation, calls it essential for social justice

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and former Union minister Uma Bharti strongly supported the continuation of caste-based reservation and called it an essential tool for social justice. She also called for a “third freedom struggle” to remove inequality in society.
Addressing the Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi Shaurya Yatra at Jamboree ground in Bhopal, held in memory of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi of the 1842 uprising, the senior BJP leader said caste divisions and economic inequality still shape Indian society and reservation is necessary to achieve social equality.
Highlighting inequalities in the education system, Bharti said, “Leaders of my party have also decided this, until the family members of the country’s President, PM and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) study along with members of poor families in a common school, no one can take away reservation. Koi Mai Ka Laal Arakshan Chhin Nahi Sakta.”
Her statement comes years after former Chief Minister and current Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a similar “Koi Mai Kaa Laal Arakshan Chhin Nahi Sakta” remark before the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
The gathering of the OBC Lodhi community was also addressed by former Union minister and current Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced that the life and work of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi would be taught in schools and a Lok (pilgrimage site) would be built in Heerapur (Heeragarh) on the banks of the Narmada river in his memory.
BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi also spoke at the event and demanded Bharat Ratna for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti.
“If Hema Malini’s Dharmendra can get Bharat Ratna, then why can’t our Kalyan Singh ‘Babuji’ get the same honour. Babuji will certainly get the country's top civilian honour, if you all (Lodhi community) stay Ek (united) and Nek (honest), which will keep you safe.”
The large gathering of the Lodhi community is being seen as a major show of strength by the OBC caste, which has strong political influence in Madhya Pradesh and parts of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.