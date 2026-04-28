Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti backs caste reservation, calls it essential for social justice

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and former Union minister Uma Bharti strongly supported the continuation of caste-based reservation and called it an essential tool for social justice. She also called for a “third freedom struggle” to remove inequality in society.

Addressing the Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi Shaurya Yatra at Jamboree ground in Bhopal, held in memory of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi of the 1842 uprising, the senior BJP leader said caste divisions and economic inequality still shape Indian society and reservation is necessary to achieve social equality.

Highlighting inequalities in the education system, Bharti said, “Leaders of my party have also decided this, until the family members of the country’s President, PM and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) study along with members of poor families in a common school, no one can take away reservation. Koi Mai Ka Laal Arakshan Chhin Nahi Sakta.”

Her statement comes years after former Chief Minister and current Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a similar “Koi Mai Kaa Laal Arakshan Chhin Nahi Sakta” remark before the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.