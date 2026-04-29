12 killed, 23 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP’s Dhar district

BHOPAL: At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and 23 others injured after a pick-up vehicle carrying labourers overturned in Tirla area of western Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place around 9 pm near Chikliya Fata village on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway under Tirla police station limits.

Doctors at Dhar district hospital said around 12 people had died, while 10 others were critically injured. The deceased include six women and three children, whose identities are yet to be confirmed.

The pick-up vehicle, carrying around 35 men, women and children from labourer families, overturned after a tyre burst.

An eyewitness said that after the tyre burst, the vehicle crossed the road divider, hit an SUV coming from the opposite direction and then overturned.

According to IG-Indore Rural Range Anurag, “Till now 12 people have died, while others are hospitalized.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PM National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 50,000 to the injured.