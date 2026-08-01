Engineer, fiancée attacked in MP's Guna; five held for gang rape attempt, robbery.

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old engineer and his 25-year-old fiancée were allegedly held captive, assaulted and robbed by at least seven men in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The accused allegedly attempted to gang-rape the woman and tried to insert a foreign object into her private parts, police said.

Acting swiftly in the case, the Guna district police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested five of the seven accused within 24 hours of the incident.

The incident took place near Gander village on the highway on Thursday (July 30) evening, when the couple were returning on a motorcycle after offering prayers at a famous hilltop Hanuman Temple.

According to police, three men on a motorcycle approached the couple and told them that one of the tyres of the engineer's motorcycle was punctured. While the engineer was checking the motorcycle, the three men allegedly called four more aides to the spot and assaulted the engineer and his fiancée.

The couple were then allegedly taken to an adjoining forest, where they were held captive, assaulted and robbed.

Police said the woman was possibly tied to a tree, following which the accused attempted to gang-rape her. The accused also allegedly tried to put a foreign object into the young woman's private parts.