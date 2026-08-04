Day after Datia by-poll debacle, state BJP top brass huddles, two-member panel to probe reasons

BHOPAL: A day after losing the Datia assembly by-election to the Congress by 6000-plus votes, the ruling BJP’s top brass in Madhya Pradesh, went into a huddle at the chief minister’s residence in Bhopal on Tuesday, to take immediate stock of the probable reasons that caused the poll debacle.

Besides, the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav, the state party president Hemant Khandelwal and other senior leaders, besides the six key ministers, who were assigned the charge of six different sectors in the Datia constituency during electioneering for the July 30 by-poll, were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, the party’s runner-up candidate Ashutosh Tiwari was also present. It is believed that he submitted to the state party’s top leaders audio and visual evidence which strongly suggested that a major part of the party’s local organisation in Datia (loyalists of ex-MLA and former home minister Narottam Mishra) sabotaged the party candidate’s poll prospects.

The state party president Hemant Khandelwal subsequently constituted a two-member fact-finding committee which will probe the reasons behind the poll debacle. The two-member state BJP panel will have on board, state party general secretary Gaurav Ranadive and senior leader Ambaram Karada.

The committee will hold discussion with the party office bearers who were part of the party’s by-poll management and senior leaders associated with the electioneering in the northern MP seat. Based on the discussions, the reasons for the party’s by-poll defeat will be identified and analysed. The committee will subsequently submit it’s report summing up the findings to the state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal.

It, however, remains to be seen as to how the two members, who have possibly never contested any major election, succeed in figuring out the causes behind the by-poll debacle.