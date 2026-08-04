Husband of a block panchayat chairperson kills man, critically injures ex-live-in partner in MP's Jhabua

BHOPAL: Husband of a Janpad (Block) Panchayat chairperson, his son and son-in-law are absconding after allegedly murdering a man and critically injuring a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district.

According to Jhabua police, the main accused, Dewa Singar, is the husband of Dhar district's Sardarpur Janpad Panchayat chairperson Jhanguri Bai. According to sources, Dewa, who has been named in several criminal cases in the past, is considered close to a former Madhya Pradesh minister.

According to the police, the horrifying incident happened on Sunday midnight, when Dewa along with son, son-in-law and two other aides, wielding arms entered into the house of a woman in Atal Basti in Petlawad town of Jhabua district.

The woman allegedly was in a live-in relationship with Dewa for around 14 years and has three daughters. Following a rift between the two, the woman was living with her youngest daughter in Petlawad in the last one year.

Police said she was believed to be in a relationship with Hareram Sirvi for the past few months, which allegedly angered Dewa.

On Sunday evening, Dewa along with son, son-in-law and along with two other aides, stormed into the woman’s house and allegedlly forced her and her boyfriend Hareram Sirvi to undress and perform sexual intercourse on camera. When they refused, the accused allegedly assaulted them with sticks and a washing bat. Police also alleged that the accused attempted to mutilate Hareram after he refused.

Hareram Sirvi died of his injuries, while the woman was admitted to hospital.

Police said the accused later went to Hareram's house in Dhar district and allegedly demanded Rs 40 lakh from his son.

Based on the woman's complaint, a murder case has been registered against Dewa Singar, his son, son-in-law and unidentified aides at Petlawad police station.

“We’ve formed multiple teams which are conducting raids across Jhabua and possible hideouts in adjoining districts. A bounty of Rs 10,000 has been declared for getting clinching information for the arrest of the three named accused in the case,” Jhabua Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar told TNIE on Tuesday.

Following the killing, members of the Sirvi community held a protest march in Petlawad, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, capital punishment for them and demolition of Dewa Singar's alleged illegal properties.