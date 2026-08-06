After Datia bypoll win, MP Congress appoints ex-BJP leader Abdhesh Nayak as state general secretary

BHOPAL: A former BJP leader has been rewarded by the Congress for his crucial role in its recent success in the Datia assembly seat by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on the recommendation of AICC in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Harish Chaudhary, state Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday appointed Abdhesh Nayak, a prominent Brahmin leader from Datia district, as the party's state general secretary.

Nayak joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, ending his long association with the ruling BJP, largely due to prolonged differences with the party's then Datia MLA and then state Home Minister, Dr Narottam Mishra.

A former vice-chairman of the MP Textbook Corporation during the third term of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, Nayak was initially rewarded with the Congress ticket to contest against Mishra from Datia in the 2023 Assembly elections.

However, just a couple of days later in October 2023, the Congress changed its candidate and, instead of Nayak, fielded former MLA Rajendra Bharti, reportedly under pressure from former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Bharti went on to win the 2023 election, defeating three-time sitting BJP MLA and minister Narottam Mishra by around 7,700 votes. Nayak was then assured that he would be given the Congress ticket from the same northern Madhya Pradesh seat in the future.