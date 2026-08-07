Ex-serviceman, engineer held in Rs 21.05 crore crypto investment scam

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police have arrested an ex-serviceman-turned-district panchayat member and a mechanical engineer for allegedly facilitating a Rs 21.05-crore cyber fraud in which a 70-year-old chartered accountant from Gwalior was duped through a cryptocurrency investment scam.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in what investigators describe as one of the largest "pig butchering" cyber frauds reported in Madhya Pradesh.

The first accused, 41-year-old Jagdish Malviya, a district panchayat member from Shajapur and a former serviceman, was arrested by the Cyber Police's Gwalior unit for allegedly allowing cyber fraudsters to use his bank account as a mule account.

According to investigators, the fraudsters transferred Rs 50 lakh into Malviya's account in two transactions of Rs 25 lakh each and allegedly paid him a 2% commission for allowing the account to be used.

Police said the Rs 50 lakh was only a fraction of the Rs 21.05 crore allegedly siphoned off from Gwalior-based chartered accountant Ashok Vijayvargiya between December 2025 and June 2026.

Investigators said Malviya had allegedly been allowing cybercriminals to use his bank accounts for nearly six months.

During this period, more than Rs 2 crore was routed through his accounts before being transferred to the next layer of mule accounts, police said.

The police have seized Rs 2 lakh in cash from Malviya.

"Analysis of his banking transactions shows that over Rs 2 crore was routed through his accounts over the past six months. The funds originated from multiple states, particularly Maharashtra, before being transferred further," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nayan of the Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell said.