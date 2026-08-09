Madhya Pradesh adds four direct flights linking Bhopal, Rewa, Jabalpur with Patna and Kolkata

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh expanded its air connectivity on Sunday with the launch of four new direct flights as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, flagged off the services, which will be operated by Alliance Air.

The four new flights include Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Patna, Rewa-Kolkata and Jabalpur-Kolkata. They will provide new air links for passengers from the Vindhya and Mahakoshal regions, as well as the state capital Bhopal.

While the Chief Minister and the Union minister distributed boarding passes to passengers on the newly launched Alliance Air flight from Bhopal to Rewa, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla boarded the inaugural flight to his home city of Rewa.

Addressing the programme at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport, CM Yadav described the day as a “historic day” and said a direct international service from Bhopal to Sharjah would start within the next two months.

"Our government is working rapidly to expand air services in the state. In just the last three years, three new airports have started operations in the state in Rewa, Satna and Datia. New airports are also coming up in Ujjain and Shivpuri. The union civil aviation minister has approved the construction of five new airports in the state. Singrauli will be the first to get an airport under this plan," Yadav said.

He added that air services had started on more than 10 routes in the past two years, with efforts being made to extend the benefits of air connectivity to all regions of the state.