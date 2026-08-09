MP panchayat member held for allegedly routing cyber fraud money to fund poll ambitions

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh district panchayat member from Shajapur, reportedly backed by the ruling BJP, was arrested for allegedly colluding with cyber fraudsters to route money siphoned off through online scams, in a bid to build a financial base for his future Assembly election ambitions.

The Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police’s Gwalior unit arrested 41-year-old Jagdish Malviya, a district panchayat member from Shajapur, and 31-year-old Ankit Verma, a mechanical engineer from Ratlam, in connection with a massive Rs 21.05-crore cryptocurrency investment fraud involving a 70-year-old Gwalior-based chartered accountant, Ashok Vijayvargiya.

According to investigators, Malviya came in contact with Verma, who allegedly arranged bank accounts for cybercrime syndicates to park proceeds of fraud.

Malviya subsequently allowed his bank accounts to be used as first-layer mule accounts and allegedly charged a 2% commission on the money routed through them.

Investigators have so far traced around Rs 2.93 crore deposited into Malviya’s accounts since November 2025. The money was subsequently transferred to second-layer mule accounts, with the trail extending to several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Of the Rs 21.05 crore allegedly routed through 77 first-layer mule accounts in the case, around Rs 50 lakh was parked in an account held by Malviya before being transferred onward, investigators said.

Sources associated with the investigation said Malviya told investigators that he wanted to accumulate quick money to fulfil his ambition of contesting a Madhya Pradesh Assembly election in the coming years. Verma, meanwhile, allegedly arranged mule accounts to earn money towards his plan of opening a large motor garage.