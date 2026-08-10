Rains wreak havoc in Madhya Pradesh as nine of family killed after van swept into flooded nullah

BHOAL: Nine members of an extended family were killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Monday after the van carrying them was swept away while crossing a flooded nullah, officials said.

The Maruti Eeco van was carrying 11 members of an extended family from Satwas in neighbouring Dewas district to Kadlawad village in Rajgarh when it was swept away at around 9.30am.

The vehicle, driven by Mukesh Singh, was travelling along the Pachore-Sarangpur Road when villagers near a tea shop stopped the group and warned them against taking the route.

They told the driver that an under-construction culvert was submerged and the nullah beneath it was dangerously flooded, and advised him to take an alternative, older route. However, Mukesh drove through the submerged culvert, after which the van was swept into the swollen nullah.

The incident occurred despite a local police outpost being about a kilometre away. No police personnel had been deployed to divert traffic from the dangerous route amid the heavy rains.

Villagers who saw the van being swept away began search and rescue operations before the police and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) teams arrived.

Two occupants, including the driver Mukesh Singh and Hukum Singh, were rescued by the villagers. The remaining nine members of the extended family were swept away.