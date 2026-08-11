Six Baiga tribal children dead, over 100 ill in MP's Balaghat amid multiple infections

BHOPAL: Multiple infections, with symptoms resembling malaria and contagious scabies, have claimed the lives of at least six children aged between one and 14 in four tribal-dominated villages in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district over the past six weeks.

More than 100 other children and teenagers who fell ill have also received treatment at government health facilities in the district.

All six deaths, reported between June 26 and August 6, and the cases of illness have been reported from villages predominantly inhabited by members of the Baiga tribe.

The Baiga are among the three particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) residing in various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

At least six deaths have been reported in Korka, Kundekasa and Bondari, among the worst-hit villages. Three deaths were reported from Bondari, while one each was reported from Kundekasa and Korka.

Illness among children up to the age of 17 has also been reported from two other Baiga-dominated villages, Machhurda and Adori.

“Those children who died and those who have been admitted at hospitals, have shown symptoms of multiple infections, similar to symptoms of Malarial fever, scabies skin infection, besides symptoms of nutritional deficiencies as well. Blood and water samples have subsequently been sent to multiple advanced testing facilities across the country, including an ICMR institution in Kolkata and the National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune) and reports are awaited,” Balaghat district's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Paresh Uplap told TNIE on Tuesday.