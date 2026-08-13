Nine-year-old raped in front of brother in MP, accused from same village held

BHOPAL: A nine-year-old Class IV student was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a youth in front of her 11-year-old brother in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, six days after a Class III girl was kidnapped and murdered by a neighbour in Narsinghpur.

The incident happened in Mehgaon police station area of the northern MP district when the nine-year-old girl and her brother, a Class VI student, were returning home from the school, a police official said.

“Aged around 21 years, the youth who was known to the siblings’ family stopped them on the pretext of dropping them home on his motorcycle. But instead of taking the sister-brother duo home, the accused took them to a desolate place, where he raped the nine-year-old girl in front of her helpless elder brother,” the official said.

When the girl’s brother attempted to resist the sexual assault by the youth, the accused assaulted him. The accused subsequently abandoned the brother-sister duo and fled from the spot. With his sister lying unconscious, the Class VI boy rushed back home and informed the family about the horror, the police official said.

The family members subsequently rushed to the spot and took the minor to a hospital, where the sexual assault was confirmed. Family members subsequently reported the crime to the Mehgaon police station