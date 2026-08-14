DRI busts international drug syndicate in Bhopal and Greater Noida, arrests four Nigerians

BHOPAL: An alleged international drug trafficking gang has been busted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) following the arrests of a woman drug trafficker at Bhopal railway station and four Nigerian nationals in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, recently.

The country’s apex anti-smuggling intelligence and investigation agency seized 8.6 kg of the synthetic stimulant methamphetamine, worth Rs 7.1 crore, during two raids more than 720 km apart.

According to an official DRI statement, acting on specific intelligence that a female drug trafficker travelling by train from New Delhi to Bengaluru was carrying drugs in her baggage, DRI officers identified and intercepted her at Bhopal Junction railway station on August 11.

A thorough examination of her trolley bag led to the discovery of a concealed cavity. Six neatly packed plastic packets covered with brown tape were found inside the cavity of the black trolley bag.

The packets contained a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine (amphetamine-type substance) using an NDPS field-testing kit.

The six packets, containing 6.325 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, were seized and the drug trafficker was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, a simultaneous search operation was conducted by DRI and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) teams in Greater Noida to nab the suppliers of the consignment. On seeing the DRI officers, the Nigerian drug traffickers tried to escape by jumping through a window but were successfully nabbed after a foot chase by DRI and CBN officers.

A detailed search led to the recovery of 2.242 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, 50 gm of cocaine and 25 gm of ganja (cannabis). Four Nigerian drug traffickers were arrested in the operation.

The swift operation, dubbed Operation Crystal Dagger, resulted in the busting of a foreign syndicate allegedly involved in drug trafficking by recruiting Indian citizens.

The 8.6 kg of drugs, valued at Rs 7.1 crore in the international illicit market, were seized and five drug traffickers were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.