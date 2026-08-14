MP gets Rs 8,635 Cr investment proposals at Ahmedabad Dialogue

Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 8,635 crore across various sectors during the Investment Dialogue held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. These proposals are expected to create more than 5,785 employment opportunities. More than 500 industrialists, investors and corporate representatives from major industrial centres of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara, participated in the dialogue and expressed keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav addressed leading industrialists and investors from across the country at the Mega Investment Dialogue—Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh—held in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh offers immense opportunities for business, setting up new industrial units, expanding existing ones and scaling up operations. Welcoming investors from across the country the Chief Minister said the State Government would provide every possible facility, security and support to investors.

The Chief Minister said, referring to the development drive underway across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to build a self-reliant India, Madhya Pradesh’s new industrial policies are receiving appreciation from the industry.