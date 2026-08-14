MP gets Rs 8,635 Cr investment proposals at Ahmedabad Dialogue

Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 8,635 crore across various sectors during the Investment Dialogue held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. These proposals are expected to create more than 5,785 employment opportunities. More than 500 industrialists, investors and corporate representatives from major industrial centres of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara, participated in the dialogue and expressed keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav addressed leading industrialists and investors from across the country at the Mega Investment Dialogue—Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh—held in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh offers immense opportunities for business, setting up new industrial units, expanding existing ones and scaling up operations. Welcoming investors from across the country the Chief Minister said the State Government would provide every possible facility, security and support to investors.
The Chief Minister said, referring to the development drive underway across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to build a self-reliant India, Madhya Pradesh’s new industrial policies are receiving appreciation from the industry.
Inviting Gujarat’s industry leaders to the upcoming Global Investors Summit-2027 in Bhopal, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said, “You have the experience, and we have the opportunities. If our opportunities are combined with your experience, together we can create history.”
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said investors in Madhya Pradesh need not worry about electricity, water or land. Industrial land is available on lease at concessional rates, the State has adequate water reserves and surplus power, and plug-and-play zones are being developed.
Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are Twin Brothers
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said, highlighting the industrial potential and scope for high-quality mutual cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the two States are like twin brothers. Gujarat brings technological expertise, business acumen and industrial experience, while Madhya Pradesh offers abundant water resources, a large land bank and a strategic logistics advantage due to its central location. Combining these unique strengths can create a new chapter of industrial development in the region.
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the relationship with Gujarat dates back to the time of Mahatma Gandhi. All States jointly participated in the freedom struggle, while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from Gujarat played a key role in laying the foundation of modern India. The Chief Minister said Lord Krishna received his education in Madhya Pradesh and later became Dwarkadhish and Jagadguru in Gujarat. He said Gujarat is the land that bestowed the honorific “Shri” upon Krishna and brought prosperity.
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said coordination between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat is rapidly increasing, reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s vision of prosperity for the States. Emphasis has been laid on necessary cooperation between the States in the context of the Sardar Sarovar Project. Adequate guidance and support from the Centre have been available to both States during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure. The environment is becoming increasingly favourable for mutual cooperation and balanced growth across various sectors.
Gujarat Entrepreneurs Share Positive Experience of Investing in Madhya Pradesh
Chintan Thakkar, owner of Gujarat-based Welspun Transformation Services Limited, shared his experience of investing in Madhya Pradesh. He said Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are not only sister States but also future growth engines of the country. Thakkar said that his company entered Madhya Pradesh in 2011 and established a unit on the Dewas-Bhopal Road to manufacture water pipes. The Madhya Pradesh Government granted all necessary approvals for establishing the industry within just 12 months. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, the government is fulfilling its financial commitments to entrepreneurs and investors.
Madhya Pradesh is set to host the Global Investors Summit in January-February 2027. The State is the country’s largest wheat producer and third-largest milk producer, ensuring adequate availability of raw material for food processing. Pithampur has the country’s largest automobile testing track. The country’s largest PM MITRA Park for the textile sector is being developed in Dhar district, with investments worth more than ₹2,000 crore already received.
TCS operates a unit in Indore employing more than 16,000 people, while Infosys is also planning to expand its operations in the State. Compared to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh offers much easier traffic conditions. The State Government is working to establish a new Space Tech Park. A green zone is also being developed in Bhopal for drone manufacturing infrastructure and drone testing. Under the Space Tech Policy, the Madhya Pradesh Government provides capital subsidies of 40% to 60%. The State’s Semiconductor Policy is receiving a positive response nationwide.
Achal Bakeri, CMD of Symphony Limited and Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry’s Gujarat State Council, said Madhya Pradesh is the heartland of Incredible India. He said Madhya Pradesh is now emerging as a leading destination for domestic tourism alongside traditionally popular destinations such as Goa and Himachal Pradesh.
He said the hospitality sector in Madhya Pradesh offers immense opportunities for the Gujarati community and many Gujarati investors consider Madhya Pradesh their second home. Industry-friendly policies, transparency and an investment-friendly environment are attracting investors. Secretary, Transport and Commissioner, Public Relations Manish Singh, Managing Director, MPIDC Limited Chandramauli Shukla and other officials, along with more than 350 representatives from Gujarat’s industry, were present.
During the investment dialogue, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav held more than 15 one-to-one meetings with leading industry groups.