20-year-old woman stabbed to death at Jabalpur restobar, colleague arrested

BHOPAL: A young woman working at a restaurant-cum-bar was stabbed to death at her workplace, allegedly by a male colleague, on Friday night in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh.

Muskan Chowdhary, 20, was stabbed to death inside the restaurant-cum-bar premises by her colleague Pawan Barman, 25, at around 8.30 pm.

“After a search of few hours, the accused was arrested by the Gohalpur Police,” Jabalpur district police superintendent Sampat Upadhyaya told TNIE on Saturday.

Muskan was working as a service provider at the restaurant-cum-bar and had a heated verbal spat with Pawan inside the premises two to three days earlier.

“The restaurant management had then got the matter resolved, but Pawan revived that recent spat on Friday night and stabbed Muskan with a sharp kitchen knife multiple times, resulting in her death,” a police officer said.

Muskan had been working at the restaurant-cum-bar for the past two years. According to her family members, she had never had any dispute with anyone. She left home daily at 10 am and returned by 9 pm.

According to police sources associated with the ongoing probe, Pawan Barman has some behavioural issues and had attempted suicide in the past.

“He has some psychological and emotional issues, owing to which he is of a capricious nature. He is being questioned in police custody,” sources added.