‘Let me die in peace’: CBI charge sheet details mental cruelty faced by actor-model Twisha Sharma

BHOPAL: An ongoing CBI probe into the May 12 death of actor-model Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home in Bhopal has found that her husband, Samarth Singh, and former judge mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, allegedly subjected her to sustained mental cruelty, leaving her with no choice but to end her life, the agency said in its first charge sheet filed before a Bhopal court on Monday.

The CBI filed an around 650-page charge sheet/final report before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), charging the mother-son duo with subjecting Twisha to physical or mental cruelty and abetting her suicide. Both accused have been in judicial custody since June 2.

"Accordingly, due to continuous mental cruelty; on May 12 night, 34-year-old Twisha committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of a gymnastic belt-strap attached with an iron bar at the tin shed on the terrace of her matrimonial house," the CBI submitted before the court.

The agency said its investigation had established that Giribala and Samarth had committed offences punishable under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 85 deals with a wife being subjected to physical or mental cruelty by her husband or his relative, Section 108 with abetment of suicide, and Section 3(5) with acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

The CBI said its further investigation would examine allegations relating to dowry demand and dowry death.

It also said data extracted from Twisha's iPhone could reveal incriminating material, including the possible involvement of other accused or new witnesses. The extraction report is awaited.

The agency said data from a digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the accused's house had been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), New Delhi, for examination. The CBI said the report would also help determine whether there had been any tampering with the data.