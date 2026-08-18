Eight labourers killed, 32 injured in pick-up truck collision in MP’s Bhind

BHIND: Eight labourers were killed and 32 others injured after their pick-up vehicle collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 am near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway.

The labourers were returning to their village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the labourers' vehicle, while trying to save cattle sitting on the highway, lost control of the wheels. As a result, the vehicle went in the wrong direction and collided with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction, Gohad Chauraha police station in-charge Ramnaresh Yadav said.