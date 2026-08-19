Eat chocolate and keep quiet: Principal tells students as classmate mixes urine in girls' water bottles

BHOPAL: A Class VI student allegedly mixed urine into the water bottles of at least five girl students at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, prompting an inquiry into the incident and the school's handling of the complaint.

The incident occurred at a government school in the Ghatavada area of Aron tehsil. According to the preliminary inquiry, the boy allegedly mixed urine into the girls' water bottles, apparently intending to humiliate them.

The girls reportedly noticed a strange smell when they opened their bottles to drink water. One of them poured some of the water on the ground and noticed that it appeared yellowish, leading them to suspect that urine had been mixed into it.

The boy was allegedly seen nearby laughing at the girls, following which they approached the school principal, Moolchand Kaushik, and reported the matter.

The principal allegedly told the girls that if they had developed a bad taste in their mouths, they should eat chocolate and not tell anyone about the incident. The girls later informed their families after returning home.

Their families went to the school the following day and protested over the incident.

Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal confirmed that the matter had come to his notice and described it as “extremely shameful”.

“This shouldn’t have happened. I have sought a report on the entire matter, based on which action will be initiated,” Kanyal told reporters on Wednesday.

The school principal, however, denied the allegations against him and claimed that he was not present at the school when the incident occurred.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manjusha Khatri subsequently visited the school and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Officials found that a Class VI boy had allegedly mixed urine into the girls' water bottles, following which his family was called to the school and the boy was counselled.

Further action is expected after the district administration receives the detailed report.