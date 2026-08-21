RRU, Madhya Pradesh prisons department sign MoU to provide specialised mental healthcare to inmates

BHOPAL: After having already partnered with prison and correctional departments in multiple states, including Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh State Prisons and Correctional Services Department on Thursday.

The partnership will pave the way for rendering professionalized, expert and institutional psychological care for inmates, needing specialized mental health care across prisons in MP.

The first development arising out of the MoU will be the establishment of a specialised and dedicated Psychological Social Care Centre for inmates at the Bhopal Central Jail in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

After the start of the dedicated centre at the Bhopal Central Jail next month, similar centres will be started by the RRU in association with MP Jail Department in other jails across the state in a phased manner.

At the first Psychological Social Care Centre coming up next month at the Bhopal Central Jail, the experts from the central university-cum-institution of national importance will use their successful model of identifying jail inmates, who need specialised psychological or psychiatric care.

“Our dedicated team of forensic and clinical psychologists will apply our successful model already in practice in prisons of other partner states, to identify the inmates needing psychological care. Baseline assessment via specialized tests will be done and the outcome of the assessment will guide in deciding which of the inmates actually need psychological care interventions. The subsequent psychological interventions will be regularly reviewed and the results will be measured to achieve the desired results for the concerned inmates. If the psychological interventions don’t resolve the mental health issues of the inmates, then the concerned inmates may be referred for specialized psychiatric mental health care and treatment at referral hospitals,” informed Noorin Choudhary, the Director and Associate Professor Practice (Forensic Psychology) at RRU-Gandhinagar’s School of Behavioural Sciences and Forensic Investigations (SBSFI).