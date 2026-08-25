Female friend's viral stunt with 3,400 kisses on car lands Gwalior student in trouble.

BHOPAL: An alleged attempt by a young woman to garner maximum views on social media by covering her male friend’s car with 3,400 lipstick kiss marks has landed her friend in trouble in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district.

Two days ago, Gwalior traffic police came across a popular video doing rounds on social media. The video showed a speeding white Swift car with its entire body covered with lipstick kiss marks.

A subsequent probe led police to the car’s owner, Aditya Sikarwar, a BA student residing in Gwalior’s Thatipur area.

The car was subsequently seized and brought to the Gwalior East Traffic Police Station. Its young owner was slapped with Rs 5,500 penalty and made to scrub the lipstick kiss marks off the entire car on Tuesday.

Apologising for the act, the student claimed that he had not applied the lipstick kiss marks on the car, but that they had been put there by his female friend.

“She (a female friend) had seen a popular video of some other country, which inspired her to replicate it on my car. She covered the entire car with lip kisses, using lipsticks costing Rs 800-900. She spent around 3.5 hours in covering the entire car with red lip kisses and then asked me to post it on social media.