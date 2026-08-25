Sweeper administering injections to patients at health centre in MP's Singrauli caught on camera

BHOPAL: Viral videos showing a sweeper and sanitation staff member administering injections to male and female patients at a community health centre (CHC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district have raised questions over the functioning of public health institutions in the state.

Two videos, reportedly from the Niwas Community Health Centre in the tribal-dominated area of eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, showed Ram Lakhan Saket, posted as a sweeper and sanitation staff member at the CHC, administering injections below the waistline to female and male patients in the facility’s injection room.

The injection room is located in front of the doctor’s room at the CHC.

According to Singrauli district’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pushpraj Singh Thakur, “Show cause notices have been issued to Dr Keshav Singh and the on-duty nurse Gayatri Pardhi, over the sweeper administering injections to patients at the concerned CHC. Possibly, action has also been initiated against the sweeper, who for a long time has also been part of the process of autopsy of bodies.”

This is not the first time that Singrauli district has made headlines over the state of affairs at its public healthcare facilities.

In June this year, a viral video showed a security guard administering an intravenous (IV) drip and injections to patients at the Chitrangi Community Health Centre in Singrauli district.

Local residents and the person who recorded the video alleged that on-duty doctors and nursing staff were absent from their posts when the facility should have been fully operational.

The footage circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism over patient safety and alleged medical negligence. Local health authorities, including the Chief Medical and Health Officer, took cognisance of the clip and ordered a formal inquiry into the alleged operational lapses and staff absenteeism.