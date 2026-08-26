MP to build cybersecurity talent pool; Rs 25,000 monthly training for 10 engineering graduates

BHOPAL: Engineering graduates from reputed national institutions will be engaged by Madhya Pradesh, to ensure a steady pool of trained cybersecurity professionals in the state.
Chaired by CM Dr Mohan Yadav, the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, approved a proposal which will pave the way for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Emergency Response Team (MP-CERT) to annually engage ten engineering graduates from reputed national institutions, such as the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).
The ten engineering graduates will be selected through interviews and engaged as trainees for a year with a training allowance of Rs 25,000 monthly.
Importantly, the MP-CERT was established in December 2022 at the state level to manage cybersecurity incidents, ensure rapid response, mitigate risks and protect critical government information infrastructure.
It is a state-level organization under the state’s Department of Science and Technology, created to handle and manage cyber security incidents.
At present, most government services, citizen-centric platforms, digital payment systems, data repositories, cloud infrastructure and critical information systems of various departments rely on information and communication technology.
The state cabinet approved Rs 80 crore for the continued operation of the State Computer Security Incidents/Response Operation Centre under the MP-CERT scheme for 2026-27 to 2030-31.
An estimated financial outlay of Rs 3.99 crore was approved for administrative, technical, consultancy, incident response, forensic and Security Operations Centre (SOC) activities, including 25 new posts.
An additional Rs 3.24 crore was approved for revising the salaries of 21 personnel already sanctioned. The approved technical manpower for MP-CERT will be managed in accordance with the PEMT framework.
Under the decision, five Principal Consultant, eight Senior Consultant and three Consultant posts will be surrendered and utilised to meet the requirements of newly created posts under the MP-CERT structure. Considering current requirements, the MP-CERT will also be permitted to engage up to two subject experts on a short-term basis, at a maximum remuneration of Rs 50,000 per month.
Rs 78 Lakh approved for 3 players and 3 coaches of the 2025 Blind Women T20 Cricket World Cup winner Indian Team.
At Tuesday's meeting, the cabinet also granted post-facto approval for providing a total incentive of Rs 78 lakh from the incentive head to three players and three coaches of the Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2025 champion team.
The Indian team won the title on November 23, 2025. In recognition of this achievement, three Madhya Pradesh players who were part of the victorious Indian team—Sunita Sarathe of Narmadapuram, Durga Yeble of Betul and Sushma Patel of Damoh—will each receive Rs 25 lakh, comprising Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 15 lakh through a fixed deposit.
The three male coaches—Sonu Golkar, Omprakash Pal and Deepak Pahade—will receive Rs 1 lakh each.