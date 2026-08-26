MP to build cybersecurity talent pool; Rs 25,000 monthly training for 10 engineering graduates

BHOPAL: Engineering graduates from reputed national institutions will be engaged by Madhya Pradesh, to ensure a steady pool of trained cybersecurity professionals in the state.

Chaired by CM Dr Mohan Yadav, the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, approved a proposal which will pave the way for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Emergency Response Team (MP-CERT) to annually engage ten engineering graduates from reputed national institutions, such as the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

The ten engineering graduates will be selected through interviews and engaged as trainees for a year with a training allowance of Rs 25,000 monthly.

Importantly, the MP-CERT was established in December 2022 at the state level to manage cybersecurity incidents, ensure rapid response, mitigate risks and protect critical government information infrastructure.