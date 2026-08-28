Five killed, 12 injured as speeding sleeper bus crashes into bridge wall in MP's Rajgarh

Five people, including a police inspector, were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding sleeper bus crashed into the safety wall of a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Friday morning.

According to a PTI report, the accident occurred around 7 am on the Bhopal bypass bridge in Biaora, when the bus, travelling from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Indore, lost control while negotiating a bend and rammed into the bridge's safety wall, an official said.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Biaora. Four critically injured passengers were later referred to Bhopal for further treatment.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Tolani said the five deceased were identified as Ravi KP (45), a police inspector from Bengaluru; Vikas Shukla (29), a bus driver from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh; Belal Ali (23) of Gopalganj, Bihar; Guddu Kushwaha of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh; and Jyotiradit Singh of Vijayawada.

According to Tolani, the impact shattered the bus windows, causing passengers in the upper sleeper berths to fall out. The injured included two women.

Prima facie, overspeeding appears to have caused the accident, the police official said.