Madhya Pradesh couple kept under digital arrest for 97 days

BHOPAL: In what police believe to be one of the longest cases of “digital arrest”, a Bhopal couple lived in fear for 97 days, believing their lives were about to be destroyed by a criminal case they knew nothing about.

Cyber fraudsters impersonating Delhi Police officers, CID investigators and even a Supreme Court judge kept a retired finance executive and his wife from Bhopal’s Kolar area under constant video surveillance, monitored their movements and eventually extorted Rs 22 lakh from them.

Retired private company employee Narsimha Rao, around 70, and his wife Suvarna Lakshami, 65, who formerly ran a private school, were first targeted while staying at their ancestral home in Andhra Pradesh. Their ordeal continued after they returned to Bhopal and even during their nearly 1,100-km journey between the two states.

On May 19, Suvarna received a call and the caller introduced himself as an officer from Delhi’s Daryaganj police station. He told her that crores of rupees had been transacted through an account allegedly opened in her name in connection with a money-laundering and bank-fraud case involving Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal.

The couple was warned not to disclose the proceedings. Later, a woman identifying herself as “Nisha Patel”, posing as a CID sleuth, questioned them about their bank accounts before connecting them to another person posing as a Supreme Court judge.