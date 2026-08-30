Worst flood in two decades hits MP's Chitrakoot as Mandakini swells; nearly 1,000 rescued

BHOPAL: Incessant rain in the hilly regions of eastern Madhya Pradesh has triggered the worst flooding in Chitrakoot in more than two decades, with the Mandakini River rising nearly 13 metres above the danger mark and inundating homes, hotels, temples and dharamshalas on both sides of the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border.

The deluge, caused by 14-15 hours of torrential rain in the upper reaches of Satna district on Friday night and Saturday, brought normal life in the Hindu pilgrimage town to a standstill. Around 1,000 people have so far been rescued from flood-hit areas in the two states and moved to relief camps, while rescue and relief operations remain under way.

The Mandakini, which originates in the hilly areas of Satna district and flows through Chitrakoot before forming the boundary between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, rose rapidly following the heavy downpour.

By Saturday, the river was flowing about 12-13 metres above the danger mark, submerging large stretches of the town. Residents and pilgrims in low-lying areas were forced to move to rooftops and terraces as floodwaters entered buildings along the riverfront.

The unprecedented rise in the river also damaged a major portion of the nearly 300-metre-long bridge connecting Ramghat in Nayagaon with Hanuman Dhara on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. Floodwaters swept away a substantial section of the bridge, disrupting an important link between the two parts of the pilgrimage town.

Rescue agencies mounted sustained operations in areas of Chitrakoot falling within both states. Around 700 people were rescued from the Madhya Pradesh side, particularly the worst-affected areas of Chitrakoot in Satna district, while more than 200 people were evacuated from the Uttar Pradesh side.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg said the river had risen to levels significantly higher than those recorded during the previous major flood in 2003.

“On Saturday, the Mandakini River flowed 13 metres above the danger mark, which was a metre more than the worst flood reported in 2003,” Garg said on Sunday. He added that the river was receding but was still flowing about a metre above the danger level.

More than 200 people had been rescued and shifted to relief camps on the Uttar Pradesh side, Garg said, adding that 2,700 lunch packets had been distributed in flood-affected areas.