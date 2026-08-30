Worst flood in two decades hits MP's Chitrakoot as Mandakini swells; nearly 1,000 rescued

BHOPAL: Incessant rain in the hilly regions of eastern Madhya Pradesh has triggered the worst flooding in Chitrakoot in more than two decades, with the Mandakini River rising nearly 13 metres above the danger mark and inundating homes, hotels, temples and dharamshalas on both sides of the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border.
The deluge, caused by 14-15 hours of torrential rain in the upper reaches of Satna district on Friday night and Saturday, brought normal life in the Hindu pilgrimage town to a standstill. Around 1,000 people have so far been rescued from flood-hit areas in the two states and moved to relief camps, while rescue and relief operations remain under way.
The Mandakini, which originates in the hilly areas of Satna district and flows through Chitrakoot before forming the boundary between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, rose rapidly following the heavy downpour.
By Saturday, the river was flowing about 12-13 metres above the danger mark, submerging large stretches of the town. Residents and pilgrims in low-lying areas were forced to move to rooftops and terraces as floodwaters entered buildings along the riverfront.
The unprecedented rise in the river also damaged a major portion of the nearly 300-metre-long bridge connecting Ramghat in Nayagaon with Hanuman Dhara on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. Floodwaters swept away a substantial section of the bridge, disrupting an important link between the two parts of the pilgrimage town.
Rescue agencies mounted sustained operations in areas of Chitrakoot falling within both states. Around 700 people were rescued from the Madhya Pradesh side, particularly the worst-affected areas of Chitrakoot in Satna district, while more than 200 people were evacuated from the Uttar Pradesh side.
Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg said the river had risen to levels significantly higher than those recorded during the previous major flood in 2003.
“On Saturday, the Mandakini River flowed 13 metres above the danger mark, which was a metre more than the worst flood reported in 2003,” Garg said on Sunday. He added that the river was receding but was still flowing about a metre above the danger level.
More than 200 people had been rescued and shifted to relief camps on the Uttar Pradesh side, Garg said, adding that 2,700 lunch packets had been distributed in flood-affected areas.
On the Madhya Pradesh side, the Indian Air Force was pressed into service as rescue operations intensified. An IAF helicopter from Prayagraj airlifted residents who had become trapped on the terrace of a partially submerged building in the middle of the flooded Mandakini near Ramghat on Saturday evening.
The flooding, however, was not confined to Chitrakoot. Several parts of Satna district have been affected by swollen rivers and prolonged rainfall, with villages in the Chitrakoot, Koter and Rampur Baghelan tehsils among those reporting extensive damage.
The Mandakini and Semrawal rivers have flooded several villages, damaging houses, roads and crops and causing substantial losses to livestock and poultry.
Satna BJP MP Ganesh Singh said his own house in his village had been submerged and sought a special relief package from the state government for the district.
“There has not been any loss of human lives so far, but livestock has been badly affected and houses and crops have suffered extensive damage. In one village, thousands of poultry birds belonging to a farmer were washed away,” Singh said.
He said he had urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to announce a special relief package, particularly for Chitrakoot, where bridges, roads and houses had suffered extensive damage. A detailed assessment of the losses is expected to begin once the waters recede further.
With the weather office forecasting more rain in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh, the administration has remained on alert. Schools across Satna district have reportedly been closed until September 1 as a precautionary measure.
The situation is also reported to be grim in parts of neighbouring Singrauli district, where the Khakhan River has continued to rise. A makeshift bridge near Devsar has been badly damaged by the swollen river, forcing authorities to halt traffic on the structure.
The damage to the bridge has also disrupted movement on National Highway-39, an important road link between Singrauli and Sidhi districts.
Heavy rain and flooding have also been reported from Panna and Tikamgarh districts in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions, raising concerns about further disruption if rainfall continues.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who flew from Delhi to Rewa on Saturday night, held a late-night meeting with senior officials to review the flood situation in Satna, with particular focus on Chitrakoot.
On Sunday, before leaving for Orchha in Niwari district to attend the BJP's two-day state executive meeting, Yadav visited Chitrakoot to assess the situation on the ground. He inspected flood-affected areas on foot, met families housed in relief camps and distributed relief material.
“This is the worst flood in the last many years in this region. Fortunately, no human casualty has been reported, but major losses have been suffered by affected families,” Yadav said.
The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a detailed assessment of the devastation and examine factors that may have contributed to the severity of the flooding, including the possible role of encroachments along vulnerable stretches.
He said senior officials, including the additional chief secretary and additional director general of police, would remain in the area for the next three days to coordinate with the local administration and oversee efforts to restore normalcy.
With floodwaters gradually receding in Chitrakoot but the Mandakini still above the danger mark, authorities are focusing on evacuation, relief distribution and restoration of damaged infrastructure while remaining prepared for another spell of heavy rain.