Protesters storm CJP's 'School Thik Karo' meeting in Bhopal, raise slogans against campaign

BHOPAL: Ruckus by a group of youngsters marked the first meeting of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) School Thik Karo Abhiyan in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

According to CJP's state coordinator for the School Thik Karo campaign, Maya Vishwakarma, the first meeting of the campaign, aimed at conducting a social audit of government schools in Madhya Pradesh, was held at Gandhi Bhawan in Bhopal on Sunday evening.

“It wasn’t an open forum, instead it was a closed-door meeting, where all those working in the education sector, including the School Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (organization formed in MP to protest against the closure and merger of government schools) were invited for discussing how to proceed with the social audit of government schools in MP. Just around 20 minutes before the meeting was to conclude, a group of youngsters gate-crashed into the hall, where the meeting was being held,” Vishwakarma said.

She added that when the group of youngsters entered the hall, the meeting was nearing its conclusion and a question-and-answer session was under way. One of the youngsters in the group, which had arrived without an invitation, started asking questions that were not related to the subject of the meeting.

“One of the youngsters took the mike and started asking questions which were in no manner related to the issue for which the meeting was organized. We realized that the youngsters, who were accusing our movement of being associated with anti-nationals, were actually at the venue in a targeted manner to disrupt the proceedings. We took the mike away telling them that the questions being raised by them were not at all related to the subject of the meeting,” she added.