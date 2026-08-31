Three-decade wait for road: Villagers in MP's Umaria plant paddy on muddy stretch in protest

UMARIA: Frustrated by a 30-year wait for a motorable road, residents of a remote village in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district staged a unique protest by planting paddy along a dangerous, mud-caked stretch they use for commuting.

A video of the unusual demonstration, held in Karigadhari village under Manikpuri gram panchayat in the Bandhavgarh Assembly constituency, has gone viral on social media over the last two days.

Carrying paddy saplings, villagers, including women, children, youngsters and elderly, gathered on the muddy stretch and planted them as a mark of protest against prolonged neglect.

"We have only seen this muddy stretch since our birth. Unseasonal rains make it extremely difficult for us to step out. Our fathers pleaded with the district administration, sarpanch, government, and local MLA, and now we are doing the same. But now, we are tired of begging them," Suresh Singh Gond, a resident of Karigadhari, told PTI.