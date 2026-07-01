Madhya Pradesh clears long-pending promotions for government employees

BHOPAL: Decks have been cleared by the Madhya Pradesh government for the promotion of its employees, which has been reportedly pending since the last ten years due to multiple litigations, particularly in the MP High Court.

The state’s general administration department (GAD) issued a notification to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, heads of departments and district collectors on Tuesday for beginning the process of promotions under the MP Public Service Promotion Rules 2025. The directions are based on the state Advocate General Prashant Singh’s legal opinion.

The notification stated that the Advocate General had obtained the legal opinion of senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, who has represented the state in the petitions related to the promotion rules before the High Court. "Ensure that necessary action is taken in accordance with the legal advice of the Advocate General and CS Vaidyanathan, Senior Advocate," the notification stated.

According to the legal opinion, there is no interim order of the High Court staying the operation of the Promotion Rules, 2025. It also states that the government's earlier assurance, during court proceedings, not to hold promotions was not part of any judicial order and was not recorded in the court proceedings.

The opinion stated that departmental promotion committees (DPCs) can be constituted and that the promotion process can proceed. However, all promotions will remain subject to the final judgments of the High Court and the Supreme Court in the pending cases.

The development particularly assumes significance, as several departments are functioning at around 30-40% of their sanctioned strength. The decision to start the long-pending process of promotion of employees in various departments is also likely to create around one lakh to 1.5 lakh vacancies in government departments annually.

The issue of promotions in the state has been stuck due to litigation since 2016, owing to which 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh employees retired from service awaiting promotion in the last decade. The rules were challenged before the High Court through multiple petitions, which are still pending.

In the notification issued on Tuesday, the GAD has asked departments to carry out the exercise under the 2025 Rules. They have been directed to determine, cadre-wise, the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and unreserved posts under Rule 5. Departments will also prepare seniority lists up to 2029 and submit them to the GAD for further action.

The government's latest decision allows the promotion process to begin, subject to the final outcome of those cases.