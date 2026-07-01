MP govt plans 1,000-plus Alderman appointments ahead of 2027 civic polls

BHOPAL: With the local body elections just a year away, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is set to nominate more than 1000 Aldermen (nominated councillors) in the urban local bodies of the state.

Alderman is a nominated member of a municipal corporation or municipality, usually chosen for their specialized knowledge or experience in municipal administration. But, unlike elected councillors, they are not voted into office by the public but are brought in to provide expert talent to local governance.

According to key sources in the state BJP and the state government, the government is set to nominate more than 1,000 Aldermen (nominated councillors) in 180-plus urban local bodies. These include at least 13 out of the 16 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, 50-plus municipalities across different districts, and 110-plus municipal councils.

With the move to nominate it’s district level leaders as Aldermen in municipalities/municipal corporations, the ruling party intends to boost the morale of its grassroot workers and leaders, besides also identifying best possible candidates for the urban body polls in June-July 2027.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal had recommended to the state government the appointment of district-level BJP leaders to a total of 1,080 alderman posts. Of these, 100-plus appointments have been proposed for municipal corporations, 320-plus for municipalities, and around 650 for municipal councils, sources added.

Sources further claimed that CM Dr Mohan Yadav approved all the recommendations on Monday, after which now the urban development and housing department may issue appointment orders for all these positions within the next one or two days.