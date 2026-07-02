CM Mohan Yadav's GAD, Home among top five MP departments with most pending Assembly matters

BHOPAL: Two departments headed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav figure among the top five departments with the highest number of pending matters related to the Vidhan Sabha, according to official data.

Statistics available with the state's Parliamentary Affairs Department as of June 22 show that 1,336 Assembly-related matters were pending across various government departments.

Of these, 832 (62 per cent) relate to incomplete replies to Assembly questions, 298 (22 per cent) are pending assurances made by ministers on the floor of the House, 120 concern unimplemented Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommendations, and 86 relate to Zero Hour matters.

The General Administration Department (GAD) tops the list with 172 pending matters, followed by the Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Department (154), Revenue Department (122), Public Health and Medical Education Department (121), and the Home Department (115).

Of these five departments, the GAD and the Home Department are directly headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In terms of incomplete replies to Assembly questions, the GAD again tops the list with 148 pending replies, followed by the Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Department (126), Home Department (83), Revenue Department (79), and Public Health and Medical Education Department (60).

The Public Health and Medical Education Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, has the highest number of pending ministerial assurances at 46, followed by the Home Department (32) and the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, headed by senior minister Prahlad Patel (21).