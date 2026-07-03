HC reduces man's life term for killing pregnant wife, calls her 'thousand husbands' remark 'grave provocation'

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has reduced the life sentence of a man convicted of killing his pregnant wife to seven years' rigorous imprisonment, noting that the assault was not "premeditated" but was triggered by the "sudden and grave provocation" of her remark that she "can keep a thousand husbands" like him.

In its verdict delivered on June 18, a division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh noted that the remark made by the woman was an indirect/oblique reference to the worthlessness of the husband, signifying that he had no value as a human being or a husband.

According to the prosecution, Shiva Kahar, a resident of Chaurai block in Chhindwara district, murdered his wife, Kiran, on September 18, 2021, when she was seven months pregnant.

Kahar struck her on the head with a stone, resulting in her death. After the incident, he called his father-in-law and informed the police about his wife's murder, following which he was arrested, the prosecution said.

The accused stated that on the day of the incident, he and his wife had an argument, during which Kiran said, "I will have a thousand husbands like you." This angered him, and he hit Kiran on the head with a stone lying nearby, leading to her death.

The Chhindwara district court sentenced Kahar to life imprisonment for the killing. He later challenged the conviction and sentence before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.